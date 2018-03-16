Jimmy McPartland On Piano Jazz

This year marks the centennial of Marian McPartland (1918 – 2013). In honor of the occasion, Piano Jazz revisits a session with Marian and her husband, Jimmy McPartland. In addition to playing with the early greats, such as Bix Beiderbecke and Fats Waller, trumpet legend Jimmy McPartland (1907 – 1991) also introduced a young English pianist named Margaret Marian Turner to the American jazz scene. In this classic program from 1990, the McPartlands perform one of Jimmy's favorite tunes, "St. James Infirmary."

Jazz Night In Americais also celebrating Mrs. McPartland's centennial with a special episode available here.

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1990.

SET LIST

"St. James Infirmary" (Teagarden)

"In a Mist" (Beiderbecke)

"I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter" (Ahlert, Young)

"Basin Street Blues" (Williams)

"Summertime" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"Singing the Blues" (Endsley)

"Struttin' with Some Barbecue" (Armstrong)

"Undecided" (Robin, Shavers)

"Cottontail" (Ellington)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.