Amara La Negra On Her Roots, Miami Reality And Barbecue

By Felix Contreras
Published March 19, 2018 at 3:29 PM CDT
Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras interviews Amara La Negra over lunch.
Amara La Negra is a force of nature.

She is in the midst of an explosive spurt of activity that includes wrapping up the first season of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop Miami; a tour that she squeezed in-between seasons of the show; and a grueling schedule of performances and interviews at the annual South By Southwest Festival that she jammed into that tour. On top of all of that, she just released a new song, which she shared with us for this podcast.

When I offered her a chance to do a Guest DJ session, she initially hesitated — but just for a moment. As we sat down at a table on the back patio of Franklin Barbeque in East Austin, she said: "My manager is a pescetarian and I'm trying to be good, but this is too good to pass up!"

Our conversation flowed as freely as the barbecue sauce — in it, she reflected on the unrelenting pace-of-life for an artist taking every opportunity to spread her music, and to educate folks about her Afro-Latinx roots.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
