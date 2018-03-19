© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

SXSW 2018 Recap: Hip Hop, Latin Folk and Mexican Barbecue

By Rodney Carmichael,
Felix ContrerasChristina Cala
Published March 19, 2018 at 4:35 PM CDT
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives

The 2018 South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas has come to an end. But before the week-long fest finished, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras and NPR Music hip-hop correspondent Rodney Carmichael met up at a barbecue joint in Austin to dish about their favorite performances from the week.

Tierra Whack

"This is, like, my new favorite hip-hop artist right now," Carmichael says. "She has this song called 'Mumbo Jumbo' ... that she laid down rough vocals for and she never went back and cleaned them up. It sounds so good, and her energy on stage was so incredible."

La Cuneta Son Machin

"They do a combination of Nicaraguan folk music mixed with jazz, mixed with ska, mixed with a bit of rock," Contreras says. "They blew the roof of this place."

Sudan Archives

"She's up on the stage; this tall, thin, regal-looking black woman with an afro that adds another five feet to her stature," Carmichael says. "It's just a mix of soul and funk and classical thrown in."

Hear the full conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Christina Cala
