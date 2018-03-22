© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch Jordan Rakei Perform 'Eye To Eye' Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published March 22, 2018 at 9:45 AM CDT

Soul singer Jordan Rakei moved to London a few years ago and the creative community there has played a big role in his flourishing music career. His sophomore album, Wallflowers, is a collection of emotive, accomplished songs committed to a bolder exploration of his sonic craft. The jazz elements come through even stronger in his live performances. Wacth Rakei perform his track "Eye To Eye."

Photos By Brian Feinzimer

Jason Bentley
