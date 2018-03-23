© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday: March 23

Published March 23, 2018 at 4:01 AM CDT
Jack White's <em>Boarding House Reach</em> is out today on Third Man.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums landing today, including Jack White's sprawling, completely bonkers Boarding House Reach; Americana from Courtney Marie Andrews; R&B singer Toni Braxton's first new solo album in nearly a decade; far-out Canadians Yamantaka Sonic Titan and more. Hear the discussion and songs with the play button at the top of the page or by subscribing to the All Songs Considered podcast.

Featured Albums:

  • Jack White: Boarding House Reach

  • Lissie: Castles

  • Courtney Marie Andrews:May Your Kindness Remain

  • Sunflower Bean: Twentytwo In Blue

  • Toni Braxton: Sex And Cigarettes

  • Yamantaka//Sonic Titan: Dirt

  • Erika Wennerstrom: Sweet Unknown

