New Music Friday: March 23

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums landing today, including Jack White's sprawling, completely bonkers Boarding House Reach; Americana from Courtney Marie Andrews; R&B singer Toni Braxton's first new solo album in nearly a decade; far-out Canadians Yamantaka Sonic Titan and more. Hear the discussion and songs with the play button at the top of the page or by subscribing to the All Songs Considered podcast.

Featured Albums:

Jack White: Boarding House Reach

Lissie: Castles

Courtney Marie Andrews:May Your Kindness Remain

Sunflower Bean: Twentytwo In Blue

Toni Braxton: Sex And Cigarettes

Yamantaka//Sonic Titan: Dirt

Erika Wennerstrom: Sweet Unknown

