Sunflower Bean On World Cafe

There are a billion and a half bands from Brooklyn, but the group joining us today are poised to be breakout stars. This band has already been crowned by many as the hardest working band in New York. They're Sunflower Bean.

On their sophomore album Twentytwo in Blue,out today, the band incorporates its love of 70's British glam rock like T. Rex and Slade to the sound.

It's a bit of a shift from Human Ceremony, where the band played with lots of sounds and influences throughout. Twentytwo in Blue is a more focused offering and displays' the band's maturity at such a young age. Spoiler alert, all the members are 22 years old!

Sunflower Bean is a three piece, co-fronted by singer/bassist Julia Cumming, and guitarist/vocalist Nick Kivlen, who probably knows he reminds everyone of a young Bob Dylan, and drummer Jacob Faber. The three have a natural rapport and it was fun to sit down and talk with them, which you'll hear after the live performance of the band's first single from Twentytwo in Blue, "I Was A Fool." Hear that and more in the player above.

