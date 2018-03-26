© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

South X Lullaby: Soccer Mommy

By Bob Boilen
Published March 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT

Our South X Lullaby with Soccer Mommy took us away from the frenetic world of the South by Southwest music festival and into the past. We ventured to my favorite store in all of Austin, Texas: , a self-described "one-of-a-kind emporium of transcendent junk" or "your eccentric uncle's attic on steroids."

There are 24 different antique sellers under the single, Uncommon Objects roof, and for Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, we found the perfect setting for her song "Wildflowers." It was, in fact, filled with objects related to blooming flowers.

The song from the Switzerland-born, Nashville-raised artist is, as I hear it, about finding your place in the world — to discover who you are and to blossom.

"Wildflowers don't grow in the city
I dreamt the sidewalk broke in two
The earth was calling to me"

The song is from Soccer Mommy's album Cleanwhich was released earlier this month on Fat Possum.

Set List

  • "Wildflowers"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

