© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch Okkervil River Perform 'Famous Tracheotomies'

WFUV and Folk Alley | By Russ Borris
Published March 26, 2018 at 8:34 AM CDT

The first track I heard from the forthcoming Okkervil River record In The Rainbow Rain,out April 27, was "Famous Tracheotomies." It's a name-dropping song exploring the medical histories of various celebrities and it's a song that only Will Sheff could write.

The band's set at Stubb's may just have been the best I've even seen them. As Sheff reached the Ray Davies lines of this song, the synth nod to "Waterloo Sunset" really brought it all home for me.

SET LIST

  • "Famous Tracheotomies"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle; Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff; Audio Engineer: Joel Chawick; Photo: Raymond Furey for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubb's BBQ, and Spire

    Copyright 2021 WFUV and Folk Alley. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Russ Borris
    See stories by Russ Borris