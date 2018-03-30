© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday: March 30

Published March 30, 2018 at 4:01 AM CDT
Hayley Kiyoko's <em></em>debut album <em>Expectations</em> is out now on Atlantic.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Ann Powers about the must-hear albums out on March 30. This includes country singer Kacey Musgraves' boundary-pushing Golden Hour, Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán, conceptual hip-hop from Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, crazy infectious pop from Haley Kiyoko and much more.

Featured Albums:

  • Orquesta Akokán: Orquesta Akokán

  • Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

  • Hayley Kiyoko: Expectations

  • Jean Grae and Quelle Chris: Everything's Fine

  • Bettye LaVette: Things Have Changed

  • Frankie Cosmos: Vessel

  • Lindi Ortega: Liberty

  • Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin' Nowhere

