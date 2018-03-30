New Music Friday: March 30

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Ann Powers about the must-hear albums out on March 30. This includes country singer Kacey Musgraves' boundary-pushing Golden Hour, Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán, conceptual hip-hop from Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, crazy infectious pop from Haley Kiyoko and much more.

Featured Albums:

Orquesta Akokán: Orquesta Akokán

Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

Hayley Kiyoko: Expectations

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris: Everything's Fine

Bettye LaVette: Things Have Changed

Frankie Cosmos: Vessel

Lindi Ortega: Liberty

Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin' Nowhere

