Arts & Culture

Watch Big Thief Debut Two New Songs Live In Paris

By Bob Boilen
Published March 30, 2018 at 8:48 AM CDT

We have some new music from Big Thief in the form of live concert footage. The band is performing at Point Ephémère in France this week and this beautiful video was captured by La Blogothèque and published on ARTE, the public Franco-German TV channel.

Big Thief has managed to make it into my top five albums for two years running, so I'm particularly excited to hear these new tunes — "Not" and "Terminal Paradise." They are a good representation of the music Adrianne Lenker writes: deeply personal, sometimes slow and pensive as on "Terminal Paradise," and the other side, showcased on "Not," which simmers until it builds to a burst.

The Brooklyn-based band has been traveling as a trio with singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker, drummer James Krivchenia and bassist Max Oleartchik. Guitarist Buck Meek has been making his own new music.

Big Thief completes its European tour next week and will then begin an extensive U.Stour.

Bob Boilen
