© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Young Fathers, Confidence Man, A Stunning Tiny Desk Contest Entry, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published April 3, 2018 at 11:38 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Confidence Man, Young Fathers, Hookworms
Clockwise from upper left: Confidence Man, Young Fathers, Hookworms

As we sift through the thousands of video entries we got for this year's Tiny Desk contest, we've laughed, loved and made a lot of phenomenal discoveries along the way. On this edition of All Songs Consideredwe share one of the most powerful and deeply moving ones we've seen. It comes from a band called Bernie And The Believers whose lyricist, Bernie Dalton, pursued his lifelong dream of making an album, even after ALS robbed him of his ability to move or speak. We share the song the group performed for its Tiny Desk contest entry, "Unusual Boy."

Also on the show: The "dorky" dance pop of Australia's Confidence Man; A soaring jam from the English rock band Hookworms; The wistful, dizzying pop of Forth Wanderers; A peppy ode to millennial debt from the L.A. group Illuminati Hotties; Intense and inspired polyrhythms from the Edinburgh-based band Young Fathers; And NPR Music's Tom Huizenga stops by to share a beautiful, lilting prelude from Sergei Rachmaninov.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton