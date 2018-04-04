© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Brett Dennen On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 4, 2018 at 3:47 PM CDT

It's hard not to smile watching Brett Dennen do his thing. He bounces around the stage, all six-foot-five of him, red hair flopping about, playing songs as if he's entertaining outdoors in the sunshine of summer camp like he used to do in his very formative past career as a camp counselor.

Brett has stopped by the World Cafe a bunch of times since his debut in 2005, to share his California folk sensibilities and nature-loving attitude. This time, he's here with an EP called Let's... – the first of two projects Brett will release this year. Let's... was produced by Dan Wilson who also co-wrote most of the songs on the EP. You may know Dan as the frontman of Semisonic who sang "Closing Time." He's also co-written with Adele, The Dixie Chicks, Taylor Swift and more.

Brett performed in front of a live audience – and don't worry, we checked their pockets on the way in to make sure they weren't sneaking in anything but good vibes. Hear it in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger