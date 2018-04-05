© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Haley Heynderickx Debuts 'Simple Song' During Folkadelphia Session

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published April 5, 2018 at 11:28 AM CDT

Portland singer-songwriter and NPR Slingshot artist Haley Heynderickx released her debut album, I Need To Start A Garden,in March. It's a collection of intimate, beguiling, and introspective songs, acoustic by nature, "folkie" by definition.

In February, Haley recorded a session for WXPN's in our World Cafe Studios. During the session, she performed three songs, including a new track, "Simple Song," and a cover of "Rex's Blues" originally done by Townes Van Zandt. Watch videos from the session and check out audio of the session below.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
