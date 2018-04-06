© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz

Published April 6, 2018 at 2:54 PM CDT
This week's episode of Piano Jazz features music by Nicholas Payton

Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has been hailed as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. A native of New Orleans, Payton learned the art of improvisation from Wynton Marsalis and as a teen performed with the late trumpet master Clark Terry.

A young virtuoso, Payton was in his 20s when he sat down with McPartland for this 1998 Piano Jazz session. Bassist Ray Drummond joins Payton and McPartland for a trio set, including the standard "Four" and an original improvised tune, "Payton's Other Place Blues."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.

SET LIST

  • "Four" (Davis)

  • "Your Heart is Mine Alone" (Herzer, Lehar, Löhner-Bedar)

  • "Just One of Those Things" (Porter)

  • "These Foolish Things" (Link, Maschwitz, Stachey)

  • "The Island" (Bergman, Bergman, Lins)

  • "The Best Thing for You Is Me" (DeSylva, Brown, Henderson)

  • "With a Song in my Heart" (Hart, Rodgers)

  • "Payton's Other Place Blues" (Payton, McPartland, Drummon)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture