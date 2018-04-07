© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
10 Standout World Cafe Sessions Of 2018...So Far

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 7, 2018 at 6:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from left: Sunny War, Darlingside, Jen Cloher
Some say the glass of 2018 is on-quarter empty; others say the glass is three-quarters full. We say, "Wow, we've had some incredible artists perform in 2018 on World Cafe and it's only April!" So cheers to them!

Rifle through this roundup below for any sessions you may have missed or want to revisit from our first quarter of the year. From one of the tastiest live bands to grace our studio courtesy of Lizz Wright, to the time Noel Gallagher swooped in with 10 musicians and his own power generator, to Jen Cloher performing a burner inspired by the debate over Australia's same-sex marriage laws alongside her wife Courtney Barnett.

Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
