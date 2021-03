Liz Brasher is on the move big time. The raven-haired Memphis singer is currently on tour with Red Wanting Blue and raves are abounding. Brasher brought her band to on Feb. 28, where we filmed four songs in advance of her new EP , which is available April 27.

SET LIST

"Living Water"

"Cold Baby"

"Body of Mine"

"Wade in the Water"

