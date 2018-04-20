New Music Friday: April 20

On this week's quick run through some of the best new albums out on April 20, All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the primal pop of Kimbra, dark and majestic songs from Exitmusic, Nashville veterans The Old Crow Medicine Show, the rock-and-soul of Shuggie Otis and more.

Featured Albums

1. Kimbra: Primal Heart

2. Exitmusic: The Recognitions

3. Old Crow Medicine Show: Volunteer

4. Sera Cahoone: The Flora String Sessions

5. Bishop Briggs: Church Of Scars

6. DRINKS: Hippo Lite

7. Ashley Monroe: Sparrow

8. Shuggie Otis: Inter-Fusion

Also notable for April 20:J. Cole: KOD,Lord Huron: Vide Noir,Alexis Taylor: Beautiful Thing

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.