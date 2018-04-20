© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: April 20

By Robin Hilton
Published April 20, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kimbra's <em>Primal</em> <em>Heart</em> is one of our picks for the most essential albums out on April 20.
On this week's quick run through some of the best new albums out on April 20, All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the primal pop of Kimbra, dark and majestic songs from Exitmusic, Nashville veterans The Old Crow Medicine Show, the rock-and-soul of Shuggie Otis and more.

Featured Albums

1. Kimbra: Primal Heart
2. Exitmusic: The Recognitions
3. Old Crow Medicine Show: Volunteer
4. Sera Cahoone: The Flora String Sessions
5. Bishop Briggs: Church Of Scars
6. DRINKS: Hippo Lite
7. Ashley Monroe: Sparrow
8. Shuggie Otis: Inter-Fusion

Also notable for April 20:J. Cole: KOD,Lord Huron: Vide Noir,Alexis Taylor: Beautiful Thing

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
