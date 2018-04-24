© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: Beach House, Tank And The Bangas, Stevie Wolf, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 24, 2018 at 9:31 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Stevie Wolf, Beach House, Tank And The Bangas, Rafiq Bhatia

We open this week's show with a look at our 2018 Tiny Desk Contest winner, Naia Izumi. He's an artist based out of Los Angeles with a phenomenal voice and breathtaking technique on guitar. Naia is also incredibly charming with a profoundly moving personal story about how he came to music and what it has meant to him over the years. You can read more about him and watch his winning video here.

Also on this week's show: Last year's Tiny Desk Contest winner, Tank And The Bangas, has just released the band's first new music since signing with Verve Forecast; another phenomenal guitarist, Rafiq Bhatia of the band Son Lux, has a mind-bending new solo album called Breaking English; the Arkansas native and rock guitarist who goes by the name Welles has powerful new elegy to lost youth called "Seventeen," from his upcoming full-length debut Red Trees And White Trashes;guitarist and singer Stevie Wolf infuses his bluesy electro-rock with humor and heart, and the dream-pop group Beach House turns up the volume for its latest single, "Dark Spring."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
