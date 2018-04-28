© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 28, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Leon Bridges' "Bad Bad News" is featured on this month's <em>Heavy Rotation</em> playlist.
Leon Bridges' "Bad Bad News" is featured on this month's <em>Heavy Rotation</em> playlist.

Each month, NPR Music invites DJs from public radio stations across the country to share the songs they can't get enough of. The result is a consistently diverse and infectious mix of songs from established stars and up-and-coming artists.

This month's playlist features a rollicking collaboration with Bill Withers, a meditation on the American Dream, and Leon Bridges' latest single from his upcoming album, Good Thing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 10  — Leon Bridges, Good Thing
Leon Bridges, Good Thing
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10  — The Pandoras, Hey! It's The Pandoras
The Pandoras, Hey! It's The Pandoras
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10  — Danielle Nicole, Cry No More
Danielle Nicole, Cry No More
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10  — River Whyless, Kindess, A Rebel
River Whyless, Kindess, A Rebel
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10  — Max Swan, The Waters
Max Swan, The Waters
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10  — Kim Richey, Edgeland
Kim Richey, Edgeland
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10  — Lithics, Mating Surfaces
Lithics, Mating Surfaces
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10  — Fotocrime, Principle Of Pain
Fotocrime, Principle Of Pain
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10  — Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán
Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10  — Kamasi Washington.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Arts & Culture