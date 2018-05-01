Eliane Elias On Piano Jazz

Brazilian pianist, composer, and vocalist Eliane Elias grew up with an affinity for both the music of her home country as well as American jazz. She got her start performing with two renowned Brazilian artists, singer-songwriter Toquinho and poet Vinicius de Moraes, before moving to New York in the 1980s, where she took the American jazz scene by storm.

She was McPartland's guest for the first time in this 1988 Piano Jazz session. Elias plays a beautiful arrangement of "Darn that Dream" and teams up with McPartland for "Falling in Love with Love."

Originally broadcast Spring 1988.

SET LIST

"Darn that Dream" (DeLange, Van Heusen)

"Beautiful Love" (Gillespie, King, Van Alstyne)

"Choro" (Jobim)

"Days of Our Love" (McPartland, Lee)

"Falling in Love with Love" (Rodgers, Hart)

"All the Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)

"Liza" (Hancock)

"Indian Summer" (Dubin, Herbert)

"Have You Met Miss Jones?" (Rodgers, Hart)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.