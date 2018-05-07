New Lovers Strut And Swoon To Wand's 'Pure Romance'

Do yourself a favor: don't Google "Wand" and "Pure Romance" while at work, unless your place of business happens to be an adult toy store. Your browser history will thank you either way.

Lucky for you, you don't need to search for the Los Angeles psych-rock band's video for "Pure Romance." We're premiering it right here.

Both previously released singles from Perfume, Wand's forthcoming 30-minute EP, show off the band's range, from the hyperactive strobe-light-psych of the title track to the oh-so-pretty kaleidoscopic-pop of "The Gift." "Pure Romance" features Wand in a floral strut that winds outward, reminiscent of The Left Banke's fanciful baroque-pop minus the strings and French horns. "We both act very funny / The expressions that we hid," Cory Hanson sings of timeless moments of desire, his voice hanging over guitars that interlock in and out of each other like new lovers.

Wand's new EP, Perfume, comes out May 25 viaDrag City.

