The Long-Term Effects Of Moving The Embassy To Jerusalem

As promised, U.S. officials opened a new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The move is controversial, as Israelis and Palestinians each say the city is their capital. Protests have already left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

With the embassy now open, we look at what this means for U.S. relations in the Middle East.

GUESTS

Daniel Kurtzer, Former ambassador to Israel and Egypt; professor of Middle East Policy at Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs

