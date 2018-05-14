© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Long-Term Effects Of Moving The Embassy To Jerusalem

Published May 14, 2018 at 9:18 AM CDT
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City. Palestinians are protesting over move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
As promised, U.S. officials opened a new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The move is controversial, as Israelis and Palestinians each say the city is their capital. Protests have already left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

With the embassy now open, we look at what this means for U.S. relations in the Middle East.

GUESTS

Daniel Kurtzer, Former ambassador to Israel and Egypt; professor of Middle East Policy at Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs

