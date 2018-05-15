© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Lindi Ortega On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 15, 2018 at 1:04 PM CDT

Lindi Ortega's new release Libertyis a Spaghetti Western-style concept album. As she says, it's based on the "idea of somebody who is traversing from the dark into the light and slaying a bunch of demons along the way."

And while Lindi has not necessarily cast herself as the protagonist of Liberty's story, she is upfront about some of the demons she's had to slay in order to make it. That includes her long battle with body dysmorphic disorder, which has led her to believe, at times, that she looked like a "Picasso painting on acid."We spoke about how that battle impacted her performing career and fashion choices.

The fact that Liberty exists at all represents a resurrection of sorts. Lindi's last release was a swan song called "Final Bow" in which she declared she was quitting music, a career she's worked at since 2001. Lindi shares what made her come back to the stage, and what made her leave her adopted home in Nashville to return to her actualhome country, Canada. Listen to the conversation in the player.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
