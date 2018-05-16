Watch Live: Natalie Prass, Low Cut Connie, Mt. Joy And More

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 16, watch Natalie Prass, Low Cut Connie, Mt. Joy and more perform during night two of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Find Wednesday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Time and are subject to change.

WEDNESDAY MAY 16

7:oo p.m. - 7:25 p.m.– Ricky Hell & The Voidboys

7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. –Jacob Banks

8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. –White Denim

8:30 p.m. - 8:55 p.m. –Mt. Joy

9:00 p.m. - 9:25 p.m. –Starcrawler

9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. –Natalie Prass

10:05 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. –Jeff Rosenstock

10:35 p.m. - 11:05 p.m. –Low Cut Connie

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .