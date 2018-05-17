Watch Live: The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit And More
Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 17, watch The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit and more perform during the Thursday night of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Find Thursday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Time and are subject to change.
THURSDAY MAY 17
7:00 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. –William Prince
7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. –The Wood Brothers
8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. –King Tuff
8:30-8:55 –The Record Company
9-9:25 –Hop Along
9:30-10 –Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
10:05-10:30 –Sweet Spirit
10:35-11:05 –Angelique Kidjo
NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.
