Watch Live: The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit And More

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM CDT

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 17, watch The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit and more perform during the Thursday night of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Find Thursday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Time and are subject to change.

THURSDAY MAY 17

7:00 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. –William Prince

7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. The Wood Brothers

8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. –King Tuff

8:30-8:55 –The Record Company

9-9:25 –Hop Along

9:30-10 –Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10:05-10:30 –Sweet Spirit

10:35-11:05 –Angelique Kidjo

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
