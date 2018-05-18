Diane Wolk-Rogers: What My Students Taught Me About Inspiring A Movement

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeInspire to Action.

About Diane Wolk-Rogers's TED Talk

As a history teacher who lived through the horrific Parkland school shooting, Diane Wolk-Rogers describes what it takes for movements to inspire change — and how her students are doing that now.

About Diane Wolk-Rogers

Diane Wolk-Rogers is an AP World History teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

She lived through the deadly shooting that occurred at the high school on February 14, 2018. She now fights for a safe learning environment in support of the student-led #NeverAgain movement, one of the most powerful social movements of 2018.

