Halla Tómasdóttir: How Can Leaders Inspire Others To Lead?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeInspire To Action.

About Halla Tómasdóttir's TED Talk

In 1980, Iceland elected the country's first female president. Halla Tómasdóttir grew up with this image of leadership, and then in 2016 ran for president. She says this is why more women need to run.

About Halla Tómasdóttir

In 2016, Halla Tómasdóttir was the only woman remaining in a race of four candidates for Iceland's presidential election. She came in second, with nearly a third of the popular vote.

Before her candidacy, she founded Audor Capital, an investment firm focused on incorporating feminine values into finance. She was the first female CEO of the Iceland Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the founding team of Reykjavík University where she established the Executive Education Department. Halla Tómasdóttir has an international MBA and speaks five langauges.

