Arts & Culture

Guest DJ: Stephen Malkmus

By Bob Boilen
Published May 22, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Stephen Malkmus
Stephen Malkmus

On this special Guest DJ edition of All Songs Considered,I talk with dry-witted songwriter and guitarist Stephen Malkmus. He made five albums with the much-beloved rock band Pavement, from 1989 to 1999, but his latest release comes from his other project, The Jicks. It's called Sparkle Hardand it's his seventh album with the band in 17 years.

To prepare for this conversation, I asked Stephen Malkmus to send a list of songs that have meant something to him growing up, along with some more recent, contemporary loves — I was surprised by the list, starting with the song we open this week's show with: Steve Miller's "Abracadabra."

You can see the complete list of songs we play and read some of Stephen Malkmus' thoughts about the music in the playlist below.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
