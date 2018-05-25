Jaron Lanier: How Can We Repair The Mistakes Of The Digital Era?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episodeAttention Please.

About Jaron Lanier's TED Talk

Jaron Lanier says tech giants are battling for our attention to manipulate our behavior. But how did we get here? Lanier offers insights from the Internet's early days and a possible path forward.

About Jaron Lanier

Jaron Lanier is a computer scientist, technology writer, and composer.

He either coined or popularized the term "virtual reality." In the 1980s, his startup created the first commercial VR products, avatars, and multi-person virtual world experiences.

His writings are known for proposing a humanistic approach to technology. He's the author of several books including the international bestsellers Who Owns The Future?andYou Are Not A Gadget. His most recent book is Ten Arguments For Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now.

