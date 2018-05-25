New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlangerfor a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytonafrom rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.
Featured Albums
Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace;Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep;Ari Roar, Calm Down;Chad Valley, Imaginary Music;Wand, Perfume.
