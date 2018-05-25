New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlangerfor a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytonafrom rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.

Featured Albums

Thunderpussy, Thunderpussy

Featured Track: "Speed Queen"

Pusha-T, Daytona

Featured Track: "If You Know You Know"

Aisha Burns, Argonauta

Featured Track: "Must Be A Way"

CHVRCHES, Love Is Dead

Featured Track: "Graffiti"

J Balvin, Vibras

Featured Track: "Mi Gente"

Zaytoven, Trap Holizay

Featured Track: "Mo Realer" (feat. Future)

Witch Mountain, Witch Mountain

Featured Track: "Burn You Down"

Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace;Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep;Ari Roar, Calm Down;Chad Valley, Imaginary Music;Wand, Perfume.

