New Mix: M. Ward, David Bowie Saxophonist Donny McCaslin, Sad Baxter, More

This week's All Songs Considered begins with Robin's warm, buttery sugar cookie – Bob bets Robin will share the cookie as a reward for playing "What About the Body," the new exhilarating art-rock single from Donny McCaslin the acclaimed saxophonist whose band backed David Bowie's Blackstar.Robin followed with Sad Baxter's "Baby," a deceptively bouncy song off of the Nashville band's new EP So Happy.

Also on the show: subtle shade from M. Ward's surprise release, What A Wonderful Industrythat includes Jim James and Zooey Deschanel; anevocative, moody single from London band Sorry; a direct-flight to a medieval French town in Angelo De Augustine's "Carcassonne;" and a sweet reminder from idiosyncratic garage-punk outfit Culture Abuse.

All that, plus the pesky crumbs of a quickly devoured cookie.

