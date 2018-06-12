© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch The Shacks Perform Live For WGBH's Front Row Boston Series

WGBH Radio
Published June 12, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT

The dreamy retro-rock sound of The Shacks, led by guitarist and songwriter Max Shrager and lead vocalist Shannon Wise, was a great fit at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

In between performing 11 songs, the band reflected on the roots of the band's sound. "There's a certain way we think about our music that allows it to be really intimate, and that's an important part of who we are as a band," Shrager said. "We try to think of our music as an extension of our lives, and maybe that's a cliché, but I think it's something that's actually lost in the world these days."

SET LIST

  • Stereo Song

  • The Road

  • Audrey

  • My Name Is

  • This Strange Effect

  • Hands In Your Pockets

  • Strange Boy

  • Follow Me

  • Bumble

  • Let Your Love

  • Birds

    • Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture