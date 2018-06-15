© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Empath's 'Polyfoam' Turns Field Recordings Into Hazy Noise-Pop

By Emily Abshire
Published June 15, 2018 at 8:30 AM CDT

For a pair of new songs, Empath takes the calming sounds of nature and turns it into experimental noise-rock. The Environments 7-inch interprets moods from Irv Teibel's Environments,aseries of albums releasedfrom1969-79 that feature field recordings (in cornfields and meadows) and synthetic waves to mimic the ocean, but keep intact their unpolished sonic signature.

Featuring members who have played in Perfect Pussy and with Allison Crutchfield, Empath offers "Polyfoam" as an interpretation of wind. The track starts with the familiar coo of a mourning dove and transcends into a dreamy, jangly pop song that sounds like the pink and purple haze the band dances lazily through in its video.

The pop label falls off in the last two minutes of the six-minute song when it dives into an abyss of rushing wind and a clarinet's animal-like squawking that makes you feel like you've landed among the unfamiliar inhabitants of another planet.

Environments comes out June 15 viaGet Better Records. Empath starts aU.S. tourJune 16.

Emily Abshire (she/they) is an assistant producer for NPR One. She makes day-to-day programming and production decisions about the content in the NPR One app and collaborates with the newsroom to optimize audio stories for platforms beyond radio. She also hand-curates NPR One's ethical news algorithm that powers the app and is used on voice platforms. Along with other members of the NPR One team, Abshire works to envision fresh news experiences on emerging platforms, such as voice assistants and smart speakers.
