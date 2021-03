Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie'

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson won an Emmy for his performance on the FX show Baskets,in whichhe plays Christine Baskets, mother of struggling clown Chip Baskets. Anderson's new book is titled Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.

We've invited Andersonto play a game called "Louie, meet 'Louie Louie." Three questions for the Emmy award winner about the song "Louie, Louie," an unlikely hit written by Richard Berry in the 1950s and made famous by The Kingsmen in the 1960s.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

