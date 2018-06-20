© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Vintage Varietals: 20 R&B Jams To Slow Your Roll

By Lauren Onkey
Published June 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM CDT
These mid-'70s R&B jams lay low and hide in the shade.
These mid-'70s R&B jams lay low and hide in the shade.

Summer heat is a challenge to keeping your cool:it's hard to slow down and not lose your rhythm, your temper, your style. When the temperature crawls up, and the humidity just kinda hangs there, you need music that can help you hang in there with it, not fight it. Ambient music is no match for the heat — groove is essential.

So open a fine vintage roséwave varietal: mid-'70s R&B, the music made at the birth of the blush wine. Every important band of the era found room between thundering funk and disco to record songs that lay low and hide in the shade, all while sustaining a slinky, slow groove. These 20 tracks are packed with flutes, strings, Moogs, and Fender Rhodes electric pianos, but the bands restrain themselves, take their time. If you hurry in this heat, you might get hurt. Conserve your energy so you can pounce when it's time.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lauren Onkey
Lauren Onkey is the Senior Director of NPR Music in Washington, DC. In this role, she leads NPR Music's team of journalists, critics, video, and podcast makers, and works with NPR's newsroom and robust Member station network to expand the impact of NPR Music and continue positioning public radio as an essential force in music.
See stories by Lauren Onkey