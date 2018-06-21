© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Our 2018 Songs Of The Summer

By Catherine Zhang
Published June 21, 2018 at 9:55 AM CDT
It's hard to deny Cardi B's "I Like It."
It's hard to deny Cardi B's "I Like It."

Thursday marks the official start of the summer season. Now that the sun's at its highest altitude – elongating our days, deepening our tans, amplifying our excuses for an extra round of post-work drinks – it's time to nominate a song of the summer. We're talking about the groovy, fun-loving single that adds an extra bounce to your step. The one you repeat-listen to on your long morning commute, even skipping over your daily news briefing just to hit the chorus one more time. After all, Steve Inskeep can wait – right?

On the charts Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin's "I Like It" is ramping up to be Billboard's official song of the summer — and it's well deserved. But here at NPR Music, we've decided to give you some options. There's no secret formula, no algorithm that determines the optimal hip-hop to electro-pop ratio, no special preference for a funk-inflected bass. Just our tastes, and the songs that we think will tide us through the heat.

So take a listen. If you're craving more, come back Friday to see our crowdsourced playlist of your favorite summer songs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Catherine Zhang
See stories by Catherine Zhang