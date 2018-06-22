Marcia Ball On Piano Jazz

Pianist, vocalist and songwriter Marcia Ball brings together Texas blues with Louisiana flavors, melding boogie-woogie, zydeco and Swamp Rock. Influenced by artists of the region, such as Janis Joplin, Ball first came to the blues as a child by listening to Etta James and learned the piano through a mix of formal and informal lessons. On this 1997 Piano Jazz, Ball demonstrates her unique sound with "Crawfishin' " and her original "That's Enough of That." McPartland joins for a dual-piano rendition of "Woke Up Screaming."

Originally broadcast Fall 1997.

SET LIST:

"Crawfishin'" (Garlow)

"That's Enough of That" (Ball)

"Woke Up Screaming" (Robey)

"Red Beans" (Morganfield)

"St. Gabriel" (Ball)

"Fingernails" (Ely)

"Go to the Mardi Gras" (Roeland, Thomas)

