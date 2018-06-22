New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
On this week's episode of New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael, along with jazz critic Nate Chinen from WBGO about the most exciting new releases for June 22. Albums include the intense, industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails, the new joint project of Lecrae & Zaytoven and the wildly ambitious, shape-shifting jazz of Kamasi Washington.
Featured Albums
Featured Song: "Ahead Of Ourselves"
Featured song: "Heavy"
Featured Song: "Holy Water"
Featured Song: "Jonjo"
Featured Song: "One Of One"
Featured Track: "Black Paint"
Other notable releases for June 22: Arp, Zebra;Bebe Rexha, Expectations;Dawes, Passwords;Khemmis, Desolation;Gang Gang Dance, Kazuashita;Jack River, Sugar Mountain;Panic! At The Disco, Pray For the Wicked.
