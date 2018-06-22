© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday For June 22: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published June 22, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Atticus Ross (left) and Trent Reznor (right) of Nine Inch Nails, whose new album <em>Bad Witch </em>is on our short list for the best releases of June 22.

On this week's episode of New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael, along with jazz critic Nate Chinen from WBGO about the most exciting new releases for June 22. Albums include the intense, industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails, the new joint project of Lecrae & Zaytoven and the wildly ambitious, shape-shifting jazz of Kamasi Washington.

Featured Albums

  • Nine Inch Nails: Bad Witch
    Featured Song: "Ahead Of Ourselves"

  • Birdtalker: One
    Featured song: "Heavy"

  • Lecrae & Zaytoven: Let The Trap Say Amen
    Featured Song: "Holy Water"

  • Priscilla Renea: Coloured
    Featured Song: "Jonjo"

  • Kamasi Washington: Heaven And Earth
    Featured Song: "One Of One"

  • Death Grips:Year Of The Snitch
    Featured Track: "Black Paint"

    • Other notable releases for June 22: Arp, Zebra;Bebe Rexha, Expectations;Dawes, Passwords;Khemmis, Desolation;Gang Gang Dance, Kazuashita;Jack River, Sugar Mountain;Panic! At The Disco, Pray For the Wicked.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
