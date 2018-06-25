The Science Of Psychedelics, A Genre-Busting Western, And Perfect Poetry For Summer

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our first installment, John Evans, owner of Diesel, A Bookstore, in California, shares his suggestions. Click the audio link above to hear him describe these great summer reads:

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan

Whiskey When We're Dry by John Larison

The Red Wheelbarrow & Other Poems by William Carlos Williams

Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson

The Gorgeous Nothings: Emily Dickinson's Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson

