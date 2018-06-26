© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chaka Khan Is Back, Releases Sweet Summer Groove 'Like Sugar'

By Emily Abshire
Published June 26, 2018 at 11:24 AM CDT

Chaka Khan is bringing back hot fun in the summertime. Her new funky single "Like Sugar" is a sweet, simple reminder that sometimes an infectious groove and boogieing with friends can bring the greatest joy.

"Like Sugar" is the lead single from Khan's upcoming album, which she promises to add to her 22-album canon sometime in 2018. The project — her first since 2007 — will be released on Diary Records, a new label run by producer and M.I.A. collaborator Switch.

In the video for "Like Sugar," dancers in their best vintage duds show off their dance skills in a vacant industrial plot. No glitz or glam needed, just the beats and the moves.

In addition to the video, Khan released an extended single of "Like Sugar," as well as a Switch remix.

