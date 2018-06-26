Ruen Brothers On World Cafe

In this session, we hear the story of how two brothers went from singing in the pubs of an old steel town four hours North of London called Scunthorpe to recording at Rick Rubin's Shangri La Studios in Malibu, Calif. where Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers sat behind the drum kit, Lana Del Rey was strumming guitar and Bob Dylan's old tour bus-turned-recording studio was parked outside.

Henry and Rupert Stansall, known professionally as the Ruen Brothers, made their debut album All My Shades of Blue with Rick Rubin. It channels '50s favorites like The Everly Brothers and Roy Orbison and pays a bit of tribute to the brothers' dad's old vinyl collection. Side note: Papa Stansall is not only a rock and roll fan, the brothers told us their father sang the line "they called us foul-mouthed yobs" in the song "The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle" by Sex Pistols.

The Ruen Brothers started us off with a live performance of the title track "All My Shades of Blue." Hear it all in the player above.

