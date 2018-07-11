Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Jeopardy!'

Every week, we talk about what we should all do to prepare to tape Pop Culture Happy Hour. For this episode, we're joined by Marissa Lorusso of NPR Music. And when I wrote to Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon and Marissa in advance, I told them this about preparation: "I mean, I assume we've all watched Jeopardy!"

And indeed we had. So we sat down and talked about the questions, the host, the spin-offs, how to use the show to make yourself feel more or less knowledgeable, and where it fits in our grand memories of game shows past. Things got competitive. (Or just nerdy. Actually, yes, just nerdy.)

Join us again on Friday for a conversation about the HBO series Sharp Objects.

