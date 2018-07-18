© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Can't Catch Bruce Springsteen Live On Broadway? Watch Him On Netflix

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published July 18, 2018 at 12:48 PM CDT
Bruce Springsteen, performing in "Springsteen on Broadway" in an undated photo.
Bruce Springsteen, performing in "Springsteen on Broadway" in an undated photo.

One of Broadway's hottest tickets is coming to small screens: "Springsteen on Broadway" will be launched as a Netflix special this December.

The one-man show, which was written by Bruce Springsteen, earned him a Tony Award in June. Directed and produced by Thom Zimny, it has been a sensation in New York, where it's been seen by intimate audiences of less than 1,000 people per show at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will launch its version globally — vastly opening up the potential audience for "Springsteen on Broadway," considering that the streaming service is now available in more than 190 countries.

"Springsteen on Broadway" began in previews in October 2017, and is scheduled to close on Broadway, after a planned 236-show run, on December 15 — the same night that the filmed version will launch on Netflix.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
