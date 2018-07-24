This DJ Wants To Twerk, Squawk And Shimmy His Way Into Your Cold, Dead Heart

In a few of its occasional flashbacks, the TV show The Good Place has had fun at the expense of EDM DJs, depicting a world of preening, empty spectacle and performances that consist of little more than a dope in a costume pressing a space bar and pantsing around. It's not entirely fair, but it's funny. It's also, as parodies go, positively muted compared to the antics of Bosnian-born Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci at last weekend's Tomorrowland 2018 festival in Belgium.

He twerks! He does a handstand! He yelps, over a generic and disjointed mishmash of electronic music at strange and unhelpful times! He... I mean, watch for yourself. "Sacha Baron Cohen channeling the spirit of Andy Kaufman to make fun of EDM concerts" about describes it, but at the same time, this is a performance with commitment. Say what you will about Salvatore Ganacci: He is not phoning his performance in.

