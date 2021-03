The Dirty Projectors, fronted by David Longstreth, has been a hugely influential band since its formation in 2002. The band's distinct sound is beautifully off-kilter and its latest effort, Lamp Lit Prose, is positively bright and bouncy. "I Found It In U" was a highlight of our live set, recorded as the group toured through town last month.

SET LIST:

"I Found It In U"

