Watch Live Performances From XPoNential Music Festival This Weekend

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published July 26, 2018 at 7:02 AM CDT
Josh Ritter (top left, credit: Laura Wilson), Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real (top right, credit: Jacob Blickenstaff), Femi Kuti & The Positive Force (bottom left, credit: Optimus Danny), Bermuda Triangle (bottom right, credit: Harvey Hale)
, presented by Subaru, offers an unparalleled experience for music discovery. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the XPoNential Music Festival has been pleasing audiences of all ages for more than a decade at the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J.

For its 25th annual festival year, WXPN and VuHaus once again bring you a front-row seat for all of the performances at the Wiggins Park portion of the festival. Check out the live video webcast schedule below and don't miss the live webcasts here at NPR Music and on VuHaus starting Friday, July 27.

Webcast Schedule

All times are displayed in Eastern Time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 27
4:00 P.M. - SWIFT TECHNIQUE
4:35 P.M. - GREG SOVER BAND
5:00 P.M. - THE NATIONAL RESERVE
5:30 P.M. - M.A.K.U. SOUNDSYSTEM
6:00 P.M. - LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL
6:55 P.M. - BERMUDA TRIANGLE
7:50 P.M. - THE LONE BELLOW

Saturday, July 28

12:00 P.M. - KATIE FRANK
12:25 P.M. - HURRY
1:00 P.M. - &MORE
1:35 P.M. - NATALIE PRASS
2:20 P.M. - JUPITER & OKWESS
3:05 P.M. - MONDO COZMO
3:55 P.M. - COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS
4:45 P.M. - FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE
5:45 P.M. - SUNFLOWER BEAN
6:35 P.M. - MARGO PRICE

Sunday, July 29

12:00 PM - HARMONY WOODS
12:25 PM - DEVON GILFILLIAN
1:05 PM - LO MOON
1:55 PM - MT. JOY
2:40 PM - PHOEBE BRIDGERS
3:30 PM - DARLINGSIDE
4:15 PM - TANK & THE BANGAS
5:05 PM - HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER
5:55 PM - BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
7:00 PM - JD MCPHERSON
7:50 PM - JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
