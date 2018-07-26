Watch The Lone Bellow And Bermuda Triangle Perform Live

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, July 27, you can watch The Lone Bellow, Bermuda Triangle, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and more perform during the first day of WXPN's .

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront, in Camden, N.J., just across the river from Philly. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Friday, July 27, 2018

4:00 P.M. - SWIFT TECHNIQUE

4:35 P.M. - GREG SOVER BAND

5:00 P.M. - THE NATIONAL RESERVE

5:30 P.M. - M.A.K.U. SOUNDSYSTEM

6:00 P.M. - LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

6:45 P.M. - BERMUDA TRIANGLE

7:25 P.M. - THE LONE BELLOW

