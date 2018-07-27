New Music Friday For July 27: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks to NPR Music guests Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new releases for July 27, including the jangly guitar pop of Tony Molina, a celebration of queerness and the company we keep from Thin Lips and whimsical sing-a-longs from Raffi.

Featured on this Episode

Israel Nash:Lifted

Featured Song: "Rolling On"

Phantastic Ferniture: Phantastic Ferniture

Featured Song: "Bad Timing"

Thin Lips: Chosen Family

Featured Songs: "Chosen Family" and "Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)"

Tony Molina: Kill the Lights

Featured Song: "Nothing I Can Say"

Raffi:Dog on the Floor

Featured Song: "Play Play Play"

Cody Jinks:Lifers

Featured Song: "Head Case

Other notable releases for July 27:Daniel Bachman: The Morning Star,Thou: Rhea Sylvia,Astronauts Etc.: Living In Symbol

