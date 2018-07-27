© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For July 27: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published July 27, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Phantastic Ferniture's self-titled debut is on our shortlist for the best albums out on July 27.
Phantastic Ferniture's self-titled debut is on our shortlist for the best albums out on July 27.

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks to NPR Music guests Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new releases for July 27, including the jangly guitar pop of Tony Molina, a celebration of queerness and the company we keep from Thin Lips and whimsical sing-a-longs from Raffi.

Featured on this Episode

  • Israel Nash:Lifted
    Featured Song: "Rolling On"

  • Phantastic Ferniture: Phantastic Ferniture
    Featured Song: "Bad Timing"

  • Thin Lips: Chosen Family
    Featured Songs: "Chosen Family" and "Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)"

  • Tony Molina: Kill the Lights
    Featured Song: "Nothing I Can Say"

  • Raffi:Dog on the Floor
    Featured Song: "Play Play Play"

  • Cody Jinks:Lifers
    Featured Song: "Head Case

    • Other notable releases for July 27:Daniel Bachman: The Morning Star,Thou: Rhea Sylvia,Astronauts Etc.: Living In Symbol

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton