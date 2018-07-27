New Music Friday For July 27: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks to NPR Music guests Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new releases for July 27, including the jangly guitar pop of Tony Molina, a celebration of queerness and the company we keep from Thin Lips and whimsical sing-a-longs from Raffi.
Featured on this Episode
Featured Song: "Rolling On"
Featured Song: "Bad Timing"
Featured Songs: "Chosen Family" and "Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)"
Featured Song: "Nothing I Can Say"
Featured Song: "Play Play Play"
Featured Song: "Head Case
Other notable releases for July 27:Daniel Bachman: The Morning Star,Thou: Rhea Sylvia,Astronauts Etc.: Living In Symbol
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.