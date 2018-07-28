© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Heavy Rotation: 10 Hot Summer Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published July 28, 2018 at 5:00 AM CDT
Jazz duo Adam & Kizzie is featured on this month's edition of<em> Heavy Rotation</em>.
Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country: What song can you not get out of your head? And each time, we end up with a collection of new tunes and local favorites that's as varied as you can imagine.

For this month's playlist, Rebel Diaz and Ana Tijoux reverberate a powerful message to black and brown communities and jazz duo Adam & Kizzie capture the sounds of falling in love.

Arts & Culture