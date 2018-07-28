Heavy Rotation: 10 Hot Summer Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country: What song can you not get out of your head? And each time, we end up with a collection of new tunes and local favorites that's as varied as you can imagine.
For this month's playlist, Rebel Diaz and Ana Tijoux reverberate a powerful message to black and brown communities and jazz duo Adam & Kizzie capture the sounds of falling in love.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — devotchka
devotchka
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — soft line
soft line
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — the internet
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — now now
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — adam & kizzie
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — illiterate light
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — a woman's pain
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — bob moses
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Y Va Caer by Rebel Diaz and Ana Tijoux
Y Va Caer by Rebel Diaz and Ana Tijoux
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — golden wings
/ Courtesy of the artist