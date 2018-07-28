Heavy Rotation: 10 Hot Summer Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country: What song can you not get out of your head? And each time, we end up with a collection of new tunes and local favorites that's as varied as you can imagine.

For this month's playlist, Rebel Diaz and Ana Tijoux reverberate a powerful message to black and brown communities and jazz duo Adam & Kizzie capture the sounds of falling in love.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.