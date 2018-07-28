Watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band And Blind Boys Of Alabama Perform Live

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Sunday, July 29, you can watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Blind Boys Of Alabama, Phoebe Bridgers and more perform during the final day of WXPN's .

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Sunday, July 29, 2018

12:00 P.M. - HARMONY WOODS

12:25 P.M. - DEVON GILFILLIAN

1:05 P.M. - LO MOON

1:55 P.M. - MT. JOY

2:40 P.M. - PHOEBE BRIDGERS

3:30 P.M. - DARLINGSIDE

4:15 P.M. - TANK & THE BANGAS

5:05 P.M. - HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

5:55 P.M. - BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

7:00 P.M. - JD MCPHERSON

7:50 P.M. - JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND

