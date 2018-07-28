Watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band And Blind Boys Of Alabama Perform Live
Beginning at 12 noon ET on Sunday, July 29, you can watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Blind Boys Of Alabama, Phoebe Bridgers and more perform during the final day of WXPN's .
The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)
Webcast Schedule: Sunday, July 29, 2018
12:00 P.M. - HARMONY WOODS
12:25 P.M. - DEVON GILFILLIAN
1:05 P.M. - LO MOON
1:55 P.M. - MT. JOY
2:40 P.M. - PHOEBE BRIDGERS
3:30 P.M. - DARLINGSIDE
4:15 P.M. - TANK & THE BANGAS
5:05 P.M. - HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER
5:55 P.M. - BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
7:00 P.M. - JD MCPHERSON
7:50 P.M. - JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND
